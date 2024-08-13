Death Valley hiker dies after car plunges off embankment

A man died from heat exposure in Death Valley National Park after returning from a one-mile hike.

A man died from heat exposure in Death Valley National Park earlier this month after returning from a one-mile hike and driving off a cliff.

The National Park Service said 57-year-old Peter Hayes Robino, of Los Angeles, died on Aug. 1 after returning to his car from the Natural Bridge Trail, which is considered by the park to be one of its “easy” hikes.

An autopsy determined that Robino died of hyperthermia. On the afternoon of his death, the Furnace Creek weather station in the park recorded 119 degrees, officials said.

Robino is the second person to die from heat exposure in the park this year after a motorcyclist died in July in Badwater Basin.

Bystanders said they saw Robino stumbling while returning from the hike and offered him help, but he declined and gave responses that “did not make sense,” park officials said.

Symptoms of overheating include confusion, irritability and lack of coordination, according to park officials.

After Robino got into his car, he drove off a steep, 20-foot embankment at the edge of the trail’s parking lot, resulting in his car rolling over and its airbags deploying, officials said.

A bystander then called 911 around 3:50 p.m., while others helped Robino walk back to the parking lot where he was given shade.

When park service emergency responders arrived around 4:10 p.m., they found Robino not breathing, though bystanders said he was breathing until just before rangers arrived.

After responders began CPR and moved Robino to an air-conditioned ambulance, he was pronounced dead two minutes later, officials said.

“My condolences go out to Mr. Robino’s family and friends,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who also responded to the incident. “His death serves as a reminder not to underestimate the dangers of extreme heat.”

Park officials recommended not hiking after 10 a.m. at low elevations.

