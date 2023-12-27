51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Death Valley hit by power outage over Christmas weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2023 - 5:23 pm
 
Death Valley National Park. (Natalie Burt/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Death Valley National Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A portable generator powered the water treatment plant at one of the park's smaller water syste ...
A portable generator powered the water treatment plant at one of the park's smaller water systems during the power outage on Christmas day. This water system is gravity-fed from a spring, unlike two larger systems that require a well pump. (NPS)

Santa brought Death Valley a power outage this year.

The California national park was hit by a 65-hour power outage over Christmas weekend that ended at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Park Service said they were unable to pump water wells or power water treatment plants on the park’s two biggest water systems.

Park staff had to truck water to fill the tank at Stovepipe Wells Resort. Hotels had no power or heat in their rooms over the weekend, and restaurants had limited food options.

The park also had no cell service, and eight electric vehicles were towed out of the park after running out of electricity, park officials said in a news release Tuesday.

In total, 450 residents were impacted by the weekend power outage, the park service said.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
2
Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor
Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor
3
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
4
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
5
LETTER: Trump rails against immigrants. Does that include his family?
LETTER: Trump rails against immigrants. Does that include his family?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
THE YEAR IN PICTURES: See our best photos of 2023

Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers spent thousands of hours and spanned countless miles covering the most compelling stories of 2023. Here are their favorite images of the year.

More stories
Santa may deliver rain to valley before Christmas arrival
Santa may deliver rain to valley before Christmas arrival
Warm conditions stay in valley, but rain may come Wednesday
Warm conditions stay in valley, but rain may come Wednesday
Can you enjoy 70? Warming trend forecast for early next week
Can you enjoy 70? Warming trend forecast for early next week
Cooler, but still mild Las Vegas weekend forecast
Cooler, but still mild Las Vegas weekend forecast
Christmas weekend begins with rain, snow (and a kiss) in Las Vegas
Christmas weekend begins with rain, snow (and a kiss) in Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley