Death Valley hits 130 degrees, its hottest day since 1913

The National Weather Service said that “if verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley.”

Visitors walk the salt flats at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park in California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you thought it was hot in Las Vegas on Sunday, at least you weren’t in Death Valley.

The California national park recorded a preliminary high of 130 degrees, which may be one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the park.

The National Weather Service said, in a statement released through Twitter, that “if verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley.”

The service said the 130 was recorded at 3:41 PM at Furnace Creek near the visitors center “using a National Weather Service owned automated observation system.”

🥵Yep it was HOT out there today… So hot in fact, that the PRELIMINARY high temperature @DeathValleyNPS was 130°F. If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913. For more info…https://t.co/qFXcIVoPig#DeathValley #Climate #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lAl8NQDCyp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2020

The agency also said, “This is an extreme temperature event. The recorded temperature will need to undergo a formal review. A Climate Extremes Committee will be formed to verify the validity of the 130°F reading.”

According to the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization, the official keeper and verifier of global climate extremes, the highest air temperature recorded anywhere in the world is 134 degrees at Death Valley’s Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913.

But in 2016, an analysis of the 103-year-old weather observation threw cold water on the park’s claim to the world record for heat.