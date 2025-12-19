Death Valley rangers to lead Scotty’s Castle flood recovery tours in 2026

The site has been closed for the better part of a decade.

A long-closed attraction at Death Valley National Park will reopen its doors in the new year for tours while repairs continue.

Scotty’s Castle, a mansion built in the 1920s or 1930s, bears the name of the conman and gold prospector Walter E. Scott, better known as Death Valley Scotty. He is buried on a hill behind the home.

The latest round of ranger-led tours will run on select Sundays from Jan. 4 through March 29, with tickets at $35 per person and a processing fee. The National Park Service most recently held tours early this year.

“A park ranger will lead visitors on a guided walk around the grounds of the historic district and share the colorful history behind the notorious mining scam that inspired a castle in the desert, along with updates on flooding, recovery work, and long-term restoration,” rangers said in a Friday news release.

A string of bad luck has befallen the cherished historical site, starting with a damaging flood in 2015, a fire in 2021 and historic rainfall in 2022 and 2024. David Blacker, executive director of the Death Valley Natural History Association, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in February that he hoped the site would fully reopen in fall 2026.

According to the agency’s website, completed repairs since 2019 include upgrades to flood control, electricity, the sewer system, air conditioning and a bridge.

To secure a ticket, the proceeds of which will fund ongoing conservation work at the site, visit DVNHA.org. Rangers say visitors must buy tickets at least 48 hours in advance.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X. Richard Stephens contributed to this report.