Death Valley reaches 128, a little short of all-time heat record

The National Weather Service said Death Valley National Park hit 128 degrees, breaking the old record of 122 for the date set in 1917.

A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was extremely hot but Death Valley fell a little short Thursday of the 130 degrees recorded last year.

Death Valley National Park hit a high temperature of 128° today. This breaks the old record of 122° for this date set in 1917. #DeathValley #cawx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 17, 2021

The official temperature is recorded at the visitors center at Furnace Creek inside the park, most of which is located in eastern California.

According to the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization, the official keeper and verifier of global climate extremes, the highest air temperature recorded anywhere in the world is 134 degrees at Death Valley’s Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913.