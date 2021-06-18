113°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Nevada

Death Valley reaches 128, a little short of all-time heat record

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2021 - 5:29 pm
 
A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (L ...
A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was extremely hot but Death Valley fell a little short Thursday of the 130 degrees recorded last year.

The National Weather Service said Death Valley National Park hit 128 degrees, breaking the old record of 122 for the date set in 1917.

The official temperature is recorded at the visitors center at Furnace Creek inside the park, most of which is located in eastern California.

According to the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization, the official keeper and verifier of global climate extremes, the highest air temperature recorded anywhere in the world is 134 degrees at Death Valley’s Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913.

MOST READ
1
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
2
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
3
Summerlin home owned by Carlos Santana on the market for nearly $3M
Summerlin home owned by Carlos Santana on the market for nearly $3M
4
Las Vegas tops 80-year-old record for hottest June 16
Las Vegas tops 80-year-old record for hottest June 16
5
LETTER: Rep. Ilhan Omar hates her adopted country
LETTER: Rep. Ilhan Omar hates her adopted country
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U. S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Lands bill would trade conservation for development
By / RJ

A sweeping lands bill that would provide protection for 2 million acres for recreation and conservation in exchange for offering public land for development in Clark County is facing criticism from environmental groups.

Nevada Genomics Center Director Paul Hartley was the first to sequence COVID-19 variant samples ...
More contagious delta variant expanding in Nevada
By / RJ

The latest coronavirus mutant federally classified as a “variant of concern” now accounts for 10 percent of new U.S. cases and possibly twice that rate in Nevada, health officials say.