Death Valley reaches 128, smashing daily heat record

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2021 - 5:29 pm
 
Updated June 17, 2021 - 5:46 pm
A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., in July 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., in July 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Joiurnal)
Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures re ...
Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures reached 127 degrees on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt
Badwater Basin, as seen from Dante's View, in Death Valley National Park. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Badwater Basin, as seen from Dante's View, in Death Valley National Park. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors walk the salt flats at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park in California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors walk the salt flats at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park in California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was extremely hot in Death Valley on Thursday, shattering the daily temperature record. But the all-time heat record from 1913 still stands.

The National Weather Service said Death Valley National Park hit 128 degrees, breaking the old record of 122 for June 17 set in 1917.

Last August, the national park recorded a high of 130, which came close to the all-time record.

The highest air temperature recorded anywhere in the world is 134 degrees at Death Valley’s Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913, according to the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization, the official keeper and verifier of global climate extremes.

The official temperature is recorded at the visitors center at Furnace Creek inside the park, most of which is located in eastern California. A small part of the park is in Nevada.

Death Valley is just one of many places across the West suffering through an intense June heat wave.

On Thursday, a decades-old record for highest daily temperature was broken in Las Vegas, and an excessive heat warning was extended through Sunday in the valley.

On Wednesday, Phoenix tied a record for the second day in a row when it reached 115 degrees.

