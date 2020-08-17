Death Valley starts Monday with chance to top Sunday’s high of 130

Death Valley may be headed to an even higher reading for Monday than the 130 degrees recorded on Sunday afternoon.

Visitors walk the salt flats at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park in California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Death Valley could be headed to an even higher temperature reading than the 130 degrees recorded Sunday afternoon.

At 10 a.m., the temperature had already reached 117 at the visitors center at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park — 6 degrees warmer than the 10 a.m. Sunday reading of 111, according to the National Weather Service.

“This doesn’t mean it will get 6 degrees hotter. In fact, I’m sure it won’t,” said warning coordination meteorologist Dan Berc of the Las Vegas office.

“Last night, some clouds came over and, as a result, the (Monday) overnight low was 104, which is extremely hot,” Berc said. The overnight low Sunday morning was 98.

Some scattered clouds were developing Monday morning, but Berc said they probably would not hinder the day’s warming process. At 11 a.m. Monday, the reading was 120. At noon, it was 122.

“A high of 130 today is certainly within the realm of possibility,” he said.

The high of 130 degrees recorded Sunday would be one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the park if it is confirmed.

The weather service said, in a statement released through Twitter, that “if verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley.”

The service said the 130 was recorded at 3:41 p.m. at Furnace Creek near the visitors center “using a National Weather Service owned automated observation system.”

Death Valley is 193 feet below sea level.

🥵Yep it was HOT out there today… So hot in fact, that the PRELIMINARY high temperature @DeathValleyNPS was 130°F. If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913. For more info…https://t.co/qFXcIVoPig#DeathValley #Climate #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lAl8NQDCyp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2020

The agency also said, “This is an extreme temperature event. The recorded temperature will need to undergo a formal review. A Climate Extremes Committee will be formed to verify the validity of the 130°F reading.”

According to the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization, the official keeper and verifier of global climate extremes, the highest air temperature recorded anywhere in the world is 134 degrees at Death Valley’s Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913.

But in 2016, an analysis of the 103-year-old weather observation threw cold water on the park’s claim to the world record for heat.

