98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Death Valley visitor ‘did not make sense’ before heat-related death, bystanders said

Peter Hayes Robino's vehicle is seen below the Natural Bridge parking lot on Aug. 1, 2024. (Nat ...
Peter Hayes Robino's vehicle is seen below the Natural Bridge parking lot on Aug. 1, 2024. (National Park Service)
More Stories
Firefighters work to contain the Gold Ranch Fire, burning near the town of Verdi in Washoe Coun ...
Dozens of homes threatened by Washoe County fire
The sun rises on Davis Dam and beyond along the Colorado River on Jan. 28, 2023, north of Laugh ...
The Colorado River may need your help this week with its insect problem
The base of Hoover Dam on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elle ...
Planning to visit Hoover Dam? Check this out first
A fire burns in the Springs Mountains. (Clark County Fire Department)
Fire burning northeast of Pahrump now more than 230 acres, Forest Service says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2024 - 5:11 pm
 

A man died from heat exposure in Death Valley National Park earlier this month after returning from a one-mile hike.

The National Park Service said 57-year-old Peter Hayes Robino, of Los Angeles, died on Aug. 1 after returning to his car from the Natural Bridge Trail, which is considered by the park to be one of its “easy” hikes.

An autopsy determined that Robino died of hyperthermia. On the afternoon of his death, the Furnace Creek weather station in the park recorded 119 degrees, officials said.

Robino is the second person to die from heat exposure in the park this year after a motorcyclist died in July in Badwater Basin.

Bystanders said they saw Robino stumbling while returning from the hike and offered him help, but he declined and gave responses that “did not make sense,” park officials said.

Symptoms of overheating include confusion, irritability and lack or coordination, according to park officials.

After Robino got into his car, he drove off a steep, 20-foot embankment at the edge of the trail’s parking lot, resulting in his car rolling over and its airbags deploying, officials said.

A bystander then called 911 around 3:50 p.m., while others helped Robino walk back to the parking lot where he was given shade.

When park service emergency responders arrived around 4:10 p.m., they found Robino not breathing, though bystanders said he was breathing until just before rangers arrived.

After responders began CPR and moved Robino to an air-conditioned ambulance, he was pronounced dead two minutes later, officials said.

“My condolences go out to Mr. Robino’s family and friends,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who also responded to the incident. “His death serves as a reminder not to underestimate the dangers of extreme heat.”

Park officials recommended not hiking after 10 a.m. at low elevations.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Death Valley sand dune leaves hiker with third-degree burns
recommend 2
Goldfield historians hope to keep town alive through tourism, preservation
recommend 3
The little-known history of Goldfield’s paste-eater grave
recommend 4
Fire burning northeast of Pahrump now more than 230 acres, Forest Service says
recommend 5
Drivers recount nightmarish, dayslong traffic backup on I-40 amid truck fire
recommend 6
‘Testing my own limits’: Runners survive Death Valley ultramarathon — PHOTOS