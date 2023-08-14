Decision on nearly $4B grant for Vegas-to-SoCal high speed rail expected soon

State transportation officials expect a decision will soon be made regarding a nearly $4 billion grant application to go toward funding the Las Vegas-to-Southern California high speed rail line.

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline West High Speed Rail project train from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Brightline West via AP)

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline West High Speed Rail project train from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. A bipartisan congressional group from Nevada and California asked the Biden administration on Monday, April 24, 2023, to fast-track federal funds for a private company to build a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. (Brightline West via AP)

An artist rendering shows what Brightline West's planned Las Vegas high-speed train station will look like. The facility is expected to be built on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond roads. (Brightline West)

State transportation officials expect a decision to be made soon regarding a nearly $4 billion grant application to go toward funding the Las Vegas-to-Southern California high speed rail line.

Nevada Department of Transportation Director Tracy Larkin-Thomason said Monday that the awarding of a $3.75 billion Federal-State Partnership Program grant, applied for jointly with Brightline West, would likely come down next month.

Larkin-Thomason brought the $12 billion project up at the NDOT Board of Directors meeting Monday due to the final environmental studies being completed on the project last month after their last scheduled meeting July 10. In that environmental assessment, the Federal Railroad Administration found no significant environmental impacts for the planned 218-mile rail line.

“So all the environmental and regulatory hurdles have been passed,” Larkin-Thomason said.

With the approvals, the 218-mile Brightline West project would be the only interstate high-speed rail project in the U.S. ready to break ground.

If all of the $3.75 billion in funds are approved, Brightline plans to break ground by the end of the year. That would set the rail line up to be operational at the beginning of 2027, according to Brightline. The more than $8 billion in remaining costs for the project would be made up of private activity bonds in Nevada and California and private equity.

Various entities have tried to bring the long-planned, high-speed rail line to fruition since the early 2000s. If Brightline can get shovels in the ground, it will be a long time coming for Larkin-Thomason.

“We’ve been working with Brightline since 2019 on this project,” Larkin-Thomason said. “But of note, I can honestly say I was working on some form or fashion of this since 2004. … This is the best chance that we have ever seen of it moving forward.”

The rail line would feature a Southern Nevada passenger station at Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road. Stations would also be located in Hesperia and Rancho Cucamonga in California. The Hesperia station will host the system’s maintenance facility.

Plans call for the track to mainly run in the center median of Interstate 15, with a portion on the Nevada side running on the east shoulder of the highway, starting near Sloan and into the Las Vegas station.

Passengers looking to travel to-and-from Las Vegas and Los Angeles will be able to do so by using the Metrolink at the Rancho Cucamonga station. The system offers multiple stops in different areas of Southern California, ending at the downtown L.A. station.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.