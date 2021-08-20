Deputies quell riot, escape attempt at Nye County juvenile facility

Nye County sheriff’s office deputies responded to reports of a riot Sunday night at the Never Give Up juvenile facility in Amargosa.

Nye County sheriff’s office deputies responded to reports of a riot Sunday night at the Never Give Up juvenile facility in Amargosa. (Nye County Sheriff's Department)

Nye County sheriff’s office deputies responded to reports of a riot Sunday night at the Never Give Up juvenile facility in Amargosa.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the initial report stated that 84 youths were trying to escape the facility and staff members were being overpowered. The sheriff’s office said deputies and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the incident, where several staff members were being physically attacked by the juveniles. One staff member was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment.

Two juveniles were taken into custody at the scene for their involvement in the riot. NCSO deputies were able to capture the juveniles who had tried to escape and return them to the facility, except for two, who were located the next morning at the Maverick gas station in Pahrump and taken into custody without incident, the release said.

None of the juveniles received a significant injury, it said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.