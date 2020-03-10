Dog and cat die, 4 displaced after fire in Laughlin residence

The fire was reported just before 7:10 p.m. on the 2800 block of China Cove Street.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dog and cat were killed, and four people, including one child, were displaced after a fire at a duplex Monday night in Laughlin.

The fire was reported just before 7:10 p.m. on the 2800 block of China Cove Street, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas Touchstone.

Laughlin units first responded and made a significant knockdown of the fire, Touchstone said. CCFD and units from Bullhead City, Arizona, also assisted.

There were no injuries for firefighters nor civilians, Touchstone said.

The cause remains under investigation. Red Cross will assist those displaced.

