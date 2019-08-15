Dog walker, 5 dogs killed in hit-and-run in Northern Nevada

A pedestrian walking five dogs was killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run in Dayton, about 20 miles north of Carson City.

A man and his five dogs were killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run in Dayton, about 20 miles north of Carson City.

The crash was reported just after 6:50 a.m. on Six Mile Canyon Road, between Roughing It and Ring roads in Lyon County, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol’s traffic website.

The agency described the suspected involved vehicle as a late 1980s to early 1990s GM truck, SUV or van with front-end damage. The vehicle was heading west on Six Mile Canyon when it crossed over into the opposite lanes and struck the pedestrian and the pets.

Anyone with information may call the Highway Patrol’s northern command at 775-687-9600 by referencing case no. 190801200.

