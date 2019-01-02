Donation reopens Death Valley visitors center during shutdown

Thanks to a donation by the Death Valley Natural History Association, the Furnace Creek Visitor Center has reopened despite the partial federal government shutdown, now in its second week.

According to a press release, the Death Valley Natural History Association, a nonprofit organization, agreed to fund National Park Service employees to operate the visitor center in addition to maintaining the adjoined public restrooms until at least Jan. 10.

“Our purpose as an organization is to serve the resources and public at Death Valley National Park,” Executive Director David Blacker said in a statement. “Providing basic staffing for visitors to get initial orientation and information is at the heart of why we exist. We’re honored to partner in this time of need. In addition to the visitor center, other partner groups are also making contributions to make the park more accessible to the public.”

Additionally, the release noted that the Oasis at Death Valley, managed by Xanterra Travel Collection, has agreed to maintain four public restrooms at the Ryan entrance station, Zabriskie Point, Golden Canyon, and Badwater locations.

While other National Park Service campgrounds are not being serviced since the lapse in federal funding last month, the Stovepipe Wells Campground is being managed and maintained by the Death Valley Lodging Co., which manages the Stovepipe Wells Resort.

“In addition to our law enforcement rangers that have remained on duty, we are excited to work with amazing partners in a way that will better serve the public,” said acting park Superintendent Patrick Taylor. “The winter holidays are some of our busiest days of the year and providing basic visitor services will make everyone’s visit safer and more enjoyable.”

Visitors are also being reminded that during the government shutdown, conditions and services may change quickly and without notification.

“Lodging at private resorts and campgrounds at Panamint Springs, Stovepipe Wells, and Furnace Creek remain available, while most park service campgrounds are currently open, but not being serviced,” according to the release. “All laws and policies are applicable regardless of park service provided services.”