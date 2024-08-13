98°F
Dozens of homes threatened by Washoe County fire

Firefighters work to contain the Gold Ranch Fire, burning near the town of Verdi in Washoe County. (Reno Fire Department)
Firefighters work to contain the Gold Ranch Fire, burning near the town of Verdi in Washoe County. (Reno Fire Department)
Firefighters work to contain the Gold Ranch Fire, burning near the town of Verdi in Washoe County. (Reno Fire Department)
Firefighters work to contain the Gold Ranch Fire, burning near the town of Verdi in Washoe County. (Reno Fire Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2024 - 5:07 pm
 

A growing and untamed wildfire that broke out Sunday is threatening at least 150 homes outside of Verdi, a small town northwest of Reno in Washoe County.

Known as the Gold Ranch Fire, it’s burning 650 acres and was not contained at all as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted emergency funding to fight the fire.

Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a statement on X that his office is monitoring the situation and that he’s “grateful for (Nevada’s) collaborative approach.”

Washoe County issued evacuation orders near Interstate 80 on the Nevada-California border, which remained partially closed Monday afternoon. Verdi Elementary School also canceled class Monday.

The Northwest Reno Library at 2325 Robb Drive is where officials directed evacuees, overseen by the American Red Cross.

NV Energy shut off lines near the fire Sunday to avoid boosting the wildfire, leaving 6,300 people in the area without power. Customers should expect to be without power until at least noon Tuesday, the utility said on X.

Air quality in the Reno area dipped into the unhealthy range on Monday, and National Weather Service officials issued a red flag warning for western Nevada and northeastern California, warning of the potential for further fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

