Dress for Success walk at Miracle Mile Shops helps empower women

Alexis Washington-Davis credits winning a $50 scholarship in a mock interview to the people who fitted her for a suit.

The Nevada State High School senior visited Dress for Success last semester to receive a work-appropriate outfit, learn interview skills and have her résumé reviewed.

“I didn’t have any real professional clothes, and they gave me good advice,” Washington-Davis said, who added that Dress for Success volunteers worked with her sense of style, so she would leave feeling comfortable in her new outfit.

The Dress for Success Southern Nevada power walk at the Miracle Mile Shops on Saturday brought together the organization’s clients, sponsors and community members to promote healthy living and empowerment for disadvantaged women in the workforce.

“Dress for Success is one of those organizations that helps the community get involved to literally touch the life of this woman,” said Paula Lawrence, the Southern Nevada chapter’s executive director.

The 200 participants in the event, now in its fifth year, included employees with Southern Medical Associates, the walk’s largest sponsor for the last three years; parents and their children; and crowned teens from the Miss Las Vegas Scholarship Organization.

“It’s not so much about the walk as it is about the fun,” said the scholarship organization’s director, Lisa Stevens. “It’s a great fundraising opportunity for Dress for Success.”

Stevens, who donates to Dress for Success monthly, also volunteers at fitting clients for suits. She meets with women and hears their stories — some of single mothers ready to go back to work, others of domestic abuse victims taking a positive step in their lives.

Stevens said the thought of helping empower these women brings tears to her eyes.

“We believe in them getting back on their feet,” she said. “We completely believe in who they are.”

Washington-Davis said she’s still deciding which colleges she’ll apply to. But she added that the suit and skills she received from Dress for Success will come in handy for college interviews.

“It’s not like whatever I learned is going to go away,” she said. “I might not always have the outfit — I might outgrow that — but I’ll always have that experience.”

