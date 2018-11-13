Driver dies in wrong-way crash on US 95 south of Las Vegas

A 27-year-old woman died when her white Dodge Charger collided with a tractor-trailer just before 4:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 95 at mile marker 44 between Boulder City and Searchlight.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a car and tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 95, south of Las Vegas, between Boulder City and Searchlight, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A wrong-way driver was killed early Tuesday on U.S. Highway 95 south of Las Vegas.

The crash involving a white Dodge Charger and a tractor-trailer was reported to the Nevada Highway Patrol just before 4:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 95 at mile marker 44 between Boulder City and Searchlight, according to trooper Travis Smaka. The 27-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Dodge died at the scene.

An eye witness who saw the woman driving south in the northbound lanes tried to flag her down but failed to get the woman’s attention, Smaka said.

The truck, which was heading northbound on U.S. 95, attempted to swerve around the Dodge, but the car struck the rear of the truck, ripping off its double axle, Smaka said. The truck driver was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene during the investigation.

There were no “obvious signs” of impairment inside the Dodge, such as alcohol bottles, but Smaka said “we will need to wait for toxicology reports.”

The crash shut down all northbound lanes for about four hours. At about 9 a.m., sweeper trucks were completing clean-up and traffic was expected to reopen shortly thereafter, Smaka said

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once her family has been notified.

35.825234, -114.941292