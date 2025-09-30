88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Driver killed in rollover crash south of Searchlight

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Primm was once one of Nevada’s more popular gambling resorts, a less expensive, less fla ...
Primm was once an affordable casino mecca for LA. Now it has become a ghost town
Clouds cover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Moving to Las Vegas? Don’t start packing that truck just yet
Signage for the University of Nevada, Reno, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager ...
Feds seek investigation into UNR: Is UndocuPack violating immigration laws?
Former Las Vegas mayor, ‘Real Water’ president wrote letters supporting Michele Fiore
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2025 - 1:39 pm
 

A man is dead after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon south of Searchlight.

The crash was reported just before 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 south of mile marker 14, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release. A mini-van rolled over into the center median.

The driver died at the scene. A passenger reported minor injuries and was not transported.

There were no road closures, but motorists were asked to slow down in the area for troopers investigating this crash scene.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
State police warn of reckless driving
By / RJ

Nevada State Police took to social media about reckless driving on Saturday, citing what happens when motorists drive at 115 miles per hour.

MORE STORIES