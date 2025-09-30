Driver killed in rollover crash south of Searchlight

A man is dead after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon south of Searchlight.

A man is dead after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon south of Searchlight.

The crash was reported just before 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 south of mile marker 14, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release. A mini-van rolled over into the center median.

The driver died at the scene. A passenger reported minor injuries and was not transported.

There were no road closures, but motorists were asked to slow down in the area for troopers investigating this crash scene.

