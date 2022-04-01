77°F
Driving to California this weekend? Gas will still cost you.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2022 - 6:19 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2022 - 12:31 pm
Per gallon gas prices at the Mobil station in Baker, Calif., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Allon Englman)
Per gallon gas prices at the Shell station in Baker, Calif., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Allon Englman)
Per gallon gas prices at the Valero station in Baker, Calif., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Allon Englman)

California, home of the highest gas prices in the nation, is seeing a very slight downward dip at the pump.

The high was reached Tuesday when the statewide average was just a shade under $5.92 a gallon for regular. The average dropped to just under $5.90 on Thursday, according to AAA.com.

Motorists filling their tanks at any of the four stations at Baker, a common stop between Las Vegas and Southern California, were paying $6.29 to $6.49 for a gallon of regular on Thursday.

The average price Thursday in Los Angles was $6.04.

In Nevada, the average price on Thursday was $5.23 and a half cents. In Clark County, the average was just below $5.34 a gallon.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

