Driving to California this weekend? Gas will still cost you.

California, home of the highest gas prices in the nation, is seeing a very slight downward dip at the pump.

Per gallon gas prices at the Mobil station in Baker, Calif., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Allon Englman)

Per gallon gas prices at the Shell station in Baker, Calif., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Allon Englman)

Per gallon gas prices at the Valero station in Baker, Calif., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Allon Englman)

The high was reached Tuesday when the statewide average was just a shade under $5.92 a gallon for regular. The average dropped to just under $5.90 on Thursday, according to AAA.com.

Motorists filling their tanks at any of the four stations at Baker, a common stop between Las Vegas and Southern California, were paying $6.29 to $6.49 for a gallon of regular on Thursday.

The average price Thursday in Los Angles was $6.04.

In Nevada, the average price on Thursday was $5.23 and a half cents. In Clark County, the average was just below $5.34 a gallon.

