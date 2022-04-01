Driving to California this weekend? Gas will still cost you.
California, home of the highest gas prices in the nation, is seeing a very slight downward dip at the pump.
The high was reached Tuesday when the statewide average was just a shade under $5.92 a gallon for regular. The average dropped to just under $5.90 on Thursday, according to AAA.com.
Motorists filling their tanks at any of the four stations at Baker, a common stop between Las Vegas and Southern California, were paying $6.29 to $6.49 for a gallon of regular on Thursday.
The average price Thursday in Los Angles was $6.04.
In Nevada, the average price on Thursday was $5.23 and a half cents. In Clark County, the average was just below $5.34 a gallon.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.