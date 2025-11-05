E-scooter rider, 22, killed in crash in Boulder City

A 22-year-old man was killed while riding an e-scooter Tuesday afternoon in Boulder City, according to police.

The Boulder City Police Department said the crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday near Buchanan Boulevard and Boulder City Parkway.

Witnesses told police that a driver was leaving a parking lot, turning right onto northbound Buchanan. The e-scooter rider was traveling south and collided with the car.

The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, where he was later died. Police noted that the individual was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated fully with investigators, police said, adding that impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

“Witnesses and Boulder City first responders made every effort possible to save the man,” said City Manager Ned Thomas. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this young man, as well as the driver of the car involved.”