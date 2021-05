An earthquake centered at Lake Tahoe struck at 8:25 a.m. Friday.

The quake’s magnitude measured 4.38 according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at UNR. The lab’s website placed the quake 5.4 miles from Glenbrook.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s website reported the magnitude at 4.1.

