Earthquake registers in northeast Nevada

(Getty Images)

While northwestern Nevada prepares for the Caldor Fire, northeast Nevada had a jolt of its own.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake registered just after 10:20 a.m. about 16 miles south of Wells, according to an email from the Nevada Seismological Laboratory and the U.S. Geological Survey

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

