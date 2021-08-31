90°F
Earthquake registers in northeast Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 11:05 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

While northwestern Nevada prepares for the Caldor Fire, northeast Nevada had a jolt of its own.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake registered just after 10:20 a.m. about 16 miles south of Wells, according to an email from the Nevada Seismological Laboratory and the U.S. Geological Survey

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

