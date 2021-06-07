Electric Daisy Carnival announces lineup
Roster of big-name EDM stars among the fest’s biggest ever as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.
The wait has been long; the roster of big names longer still.
After being rescheduled three times now due to the pandemic, the Electric Daisy Carnival has announced its lineup when the fest returns this fall.
Tiësto, Alesso, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5, DJ Snake, Alison Wonderland, Martin Garrix, Kaskade and Diplo are among the many EDM prime movers who will be celebrating the festival’s 25th anniversary when EDC takes over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 22-24.
This year will mark the debut of the kineticZEN-themed stage at the massive kineticFIELD, which will host the Slander b2b Said The Sky collaboration, as well as acclaimed tropical house DJ-producer Kygo. There’ll be a collection of unique b2b sets, including Solardo b2b Vintage Culture, Diplo b2b Lee Foss, Afrojack b2b R3HAB and Kayzo b2b Knife Party.
Spread out over eight stages, more than 200 acts will perform in what will be EDC’s largest footprint at the speedway yet.
One of the biggest music festivals in the world, EDC drew over 450,000 fans during its last incarnation in 2019.
The EDC Las Vegas 2021 lineup:
12th Planet b2b SayMyName
12th Planet (throwback set)
1788-L
3LAU
Abraxis
AC Slater
Adaro
Adin
Afrojack b2b R3HAB
Ahmed Romel
Alan Walker
Alessandra Roncone
Alesso
Alison Wonderland
ALPHA 9
Aly & Fila
Andrew Bayer
Andrew Rayel
Anna Lunoe
ARMNHMR
ARTBAT
Arty
ATliens
Atmozfears
Audien
AudioFreq
Avision
Bellecour
Benny Benassi
BIJOU
Biscits
Black Coffee
Black V Neck
Blanke
Bleu Clair
BLOND:ISH
Blossom
Borgore
Born Dirty
BT
Casmalia
The Chainsmokers
Charlotte de Witte
Ciaran McAuley
CID
Claptone
Code Black
Cosmic Gate
Crime Family b2b blvck jesus b2b WSHNGTN
Cut Snake
Da Tweekaz
Dabin
Darksiderz b2b Mrotek
deadmau5
Declan James
Delta Heavy b2b Loadstar
DEVAULT
Dieselboy
Dillinja
Dimension
Diplo
Diplo b2b Lee Foss
DJ Diesel
DJ Snake
Dom Dolla
Dombresky
Don Diablo
Dr Phunk
Dr. Fresch
Dubfire b3b Nicole Moudaber b3b Paco Osuna
Duke Dumont
Dustycloud
Elephante
Eli Brown
Enrico Sangiouliano
Eric Prydz
Excision
Excision (detox set)
Fallen b2b Richter
Fatum
Ferry Corsten
Flosstradamus
Frank Walker
Fury
Gammer
Gammer b2 K?D
Ganesh
Ganja White Night
Geo
GG Magree
Ghastly
Grum
Gryffin (DJ set)
Gunz For Hire
Habstrakt
Haliene (live)
Herobust b2b Spag Heddy
Ilan Bluestone
Illuminize
Infected Mushroom
J. Worra
Jason Ross
Jauz
Jauz b2b Peekaboo
Jaytech
Jerome Isma-Ae
John Summit
Jorza
JOYRYDE (all DNB set)
Junkie Kid
Kai Tracid
Kaivon
Kaskade
Kayzo b2b Knife Party
Khromata
Kill Script
Kloud
Knife Party
KSHMR
Kygo
Lady Faith
Lane 8
Le Youth
Lee Foss
Lil Texas
Liquid Stranger
Loco Dice
Lost Kings
Loud Luxury
Louis The Child
LP Giobbi
Lucii
Luke Andy
Maceo Plex
Mad Dog
Maduk
Malaa
Marauda
Markus Schulz
Martin Garrix
Mathame
Maroda
MC Dino
Meduza
Michael Bibi
Midnight Tyrannosaurus
Mob Tactics b2b Prolix
Modestep
Moore Kismet
Morelia
Mr. Brooks
Muzz
NGHTMRE
Nicky Romero
Nina Kraviz
Nitti Gritti
Noisecontrollers
Noize Suppressor
Noizu
Oliver Heldens
OMNOM
Patrick Topping
Paul Oakenfold
Paul van Dyk
Peekaboo
Pendulum Trinity
Phantoms
Qrion
Ran-D
Reality Test
Reinier Zonneveld (live)
Rezz
Rob Gee
Sage Armstrong
Said The Sky
SayMyName (hardstyle set)
Seven Lions
Shei
Shiverz
SIDEPIECE
Sita Abellan
SLANDER
SLANDER b2b Said The Sky
Snakehips
Solardo
Solardo b2b Vintage Culture
Soren
Sub Zero Projects
Subtronics
Sullivan King
Sunny Lax
Svdden Death Presents VOYD
Tchami
Testpilot
The Martinez Brothers
The Prophet
Throttle
Tiësto
Timmy Trumpet
TOKiMONSTA
Toneshifterz
Tony Romera
Trice
Troyboi
Tsuruda
Tweekacore
Tyeguys
Vini Vici
Vintage Culture
VNSSA
Walker & Royce
Water Spirit
Wax Motif
Westend
Whethan
Wildstylez
William Black
Wooli
Wuki
Z-Trip
Zedd
Zhu
Zomboy