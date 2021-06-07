Electric Daisy Carnival announces lineup

Roster of big-name EDM stars among the fest’s biggest ever as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The wait has been long; the roster of big names longer still.

After being rescheduled three times now due to the pandemic, the Electric Daisy Carnival has announced its lineup when the fest returns this fall.

Tiësto, Alesso, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5, DJ Snake, Alison Wonderland, Martin Garrix, Kaskade and Diplo are among the many EDM prime movers who will be celebrating the festival’s 25th anniversary when EDC takes over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 22-24.

This year will mark the debut of the kineticZEN-themed stage at the massive kineticFIELD, which will host the Slander b2b Said The Sky collaboration, as well as acclaimed tropical house DJ-producer Kygo. There’ll be a collection of unique b2b sets, including Solardo b2b Vintage Culture, Diplo b2b Lee Foss, Afrojack b2b R3HAB and Kayzo b2b Knife Party.

Spread out over eight stages, more than 200 acts will perform in what will be EDC’s largest footprint at the speedway yet.

One of the biggest music festivals in the world, EDC drew over 450,000 fans during its last incarnation in 2019.

The EDC Las Vegas 2021 lineup:

12th Planet b2b SayMyName

12th Planet (throwback set)

1788-L

3LAU

Abraxis

AC Slater

Adaro

Adin

Afrojack b2b R3HAB

Ahmed Romel

Alan Walker

Alessandra Roncone

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

ALPHA 9

Aly & Fila

Andrew Bayer

Andrew Rayel

Anna Lunoe

ARMNHMR

ARTBAT

Arty

ATliens

Atmozfears

Audien

AudioFreq

Avision

Bellecour

Benny Benassi

BIJOU

Biscits

Black Coffee

Black V Neck

Blanke

Bleu Clair

BLOND:ISH

Blossom

Borgore

Born Dirty

BT

Casmalia

The Chainsmokers

Charlotte de Witte

Ciaran McAuley

CID

Claptone

Code Black

Cosmic Gate

Crime Family b2b blvck jesus b2b WSHNGTN

Cut Snake

Da Tweekaz

Dabin

Darksiderz b2b Mrotek

deadmau5

Declan James

Delta Heavy b2b Loadstar

DEVAULT

Dieselboy

Dillinja

Dimension

Diplo

Diplo b2b Lee Foss

DJ Diesel

DJ Snake

Dom Dolla

Dombresky

Don Diablo

Dr Phunk

Dr. Fresch

Dubfire b3b Nicole Moudaber b3b Paco Osuna

Duke Dumont

Dustycloud

Elephante

Eli Brown

Enrico Sangiouliano

Eric Prydz

Excision

Excision (detox set)

Fallen b2b Richter

Fatum

Ferry Corsten

Flosstradamus

Frank Walker

Fury

Gammer

Gammer b2 K?D

Ganesh

Ganja White Night

Geo

GG Magree

Ghastly

Grum

Gryffin (DJ set)

Gunz For Hire

Habstrakt

Haliene (live)

Herobust b2b Spag Heddy

Ilan Bluestone

Illuminize

Infected Mushroom

J. Worra

Jason Ross

Jauz

Jauz b2b Peekaboo

Jaytech

Jerome Isma-Ae

John Summit

Jorza

JOYRYDE (all DNB set)

Junkie Kid

Kai Tracid

Kaivon

Kaskade

Kayzo b2b Knife Party

Khromata

Kill Script

Kloud

Knife Party

KSHMR

Kygo

Lady Faith

Lane 8

Le Youth

Lee Foss

Lil Texas

Liquid Stranger

Loco Dice

Lost Kings

Loud Luxury

Louis The Child

LP Giobbi

Lucii

Luke Andy

Maceo Plex

Mad Dog

Maduk

Malaa

Marauda

Markus Schulz

Martin Garrix

Mathame

Maroda

MC Dino

Meduza

Michael Bibi

Midnight Tyrannosaurus

Mob Tactics b2b Prolix

Modestep

Moore Kismet

Morelia

Mr. Brooks

Muzz

NGHTMRE

Nicky Romero

Nina Kraviz

Nitti Gritti

Noisecontrollers

Noize Suppressor

Noizu

Oliver Heldens

OMNOM

Patrick Topping

Paul Oakenfold

Paul van Dyk

Peekaboo

Pendulum Trinity

Phantoms

Qrion

Ran-D

Reality Test

Reinier Zonneveld (live)

Rezz

Rob Gee

Sage Armstrong

Said The Sky

SayMyName (hardstyle set)

Seven Lions

Shei

Shiverz

SIDEPIECE

Sita Abellan

SLANDER

SLANDER b2b Said The Sky

Snakehips

Solardo

Solardo b2b Vintage Culture

Soren

Sub Zero Projects

Subtronics

Sullivan King

Sunny Lax

Svdden Death Presents VOYD

Tchami

Testpilot

The Martinez Brothers

The Prophet

Throttle

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

TOKiMONSTA

Toneshifterz

Tony Romera

Trice

Troyboi

Tsuruda

Tweekacore

Tyeguys

Vini Vici

Vintage Culture

VNSSA

Walker & Royce

Water Spirit

Wax Motif

Westend

Whethan

Wildstylez

William Black

Wooli

Wuki

Z-Trip

Zedd

Zhu

Zomboy