Elko brothel’s license suspended over bartender’s drug bust

ELKO — A northeast Nevada brothel has lost its license for six months after one of its bartenders was arrested on drug charges.

The Elko City Council voted Tuesday night to suspend the brothel license for Mona’s Ranch.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports Councilman John Patrick Rice wanted to revoke the Elko brothel’s license permanently but Mayor Chris Johnson said they were on firmer legal ground in seeking the suspension.

Authorities allegedly found methamphetamine in the bartender’s room at the legal house of prostitution. The brothel’s lawyer, Tony Liker of Elko, argued the owners and management shouldn’t be penalized because they didn’t know the drugs were there.

The council decided Mona’s Ranch will have to return in 180 days with a business plan showing how the brothel will prevent drug-use on premises in order to have the license reinstated.