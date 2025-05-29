Embattled Las Vegas sergeant pleads guilty to multiple felonies, attorneys say

Kevin Menon is expected to receive a four- to 10-year prison sentence, plus register as a sex offender, according to lawyers.

Kevin Menon, a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant, is led into a courtroom during his post-superseding indictment arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, April 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kevin Menon, a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant, appears in court with his attorney Robert Draskovich during his post-superseding indictment arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, April 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A suspended Las Vegas police sergeant who faced a slew of criminal charges pleaded guilty to multiple felonies Wednesday and is expected to receive a four- to 10-year prison sentence, plus register as a sex offender, according to attorneys.

Prosecutors had accused Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon, 43, of illegally detaining people on the Strip, possessing hundreds of sexual images of young girls and installing cameras in bathroom vents that captured videos showing the genitalia and buttocks of his wife and sister-in-law, who said the recordings were consensual.

Menon had faced the possibility of a substantial prison term, according to Robert Draskovich, an attorney representing him.

“Given the massive exposure and the strength of the evidence against him, he felt it was better to suffer the lesser of two evils,” said Draskovich.

In the Strip case, Draskovich said Menon pleaded guilty to two counts of oppression under the color of office, a count of subornation of perjury and a count of battery on a protected person. He has also pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of capturing the private area of another person, said Draskovich.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Menon was agreeing to a four- to 10-year prison sentence for the five felonies and three gross misdemeanors. The plea will result in the sergeant having to register as a sex offender, he said.

The settlement conference that led to the deal lasted four hours, according to Draskovich, and Menon is being released from jail as he awaits sentencing.

Wolfson said the release would be with high-level electronic monitoring. If Menon violates the terms, it could result in him receiving more prison time.

The district attorney praised the work of the investigators and prosecutors on the case.

“We are very pleased that Mr. Menon will be going to prison and we believe that justice will be served,” he said.

Wolfson expects Menon will be terminated from Metro. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

Defense attorney Dominic Gentile, who represented Menon in the Strip case, said he did not participate in the settlement negotiations; it was Draskovich who made the whole deal.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 4, according to Draskovich. The sentencing judge will be District Judge Ronald Israel, whom Menon unsuccessfully attempted to remove from his case.

Draskovich is hopeful for Menon’s future.

“He’s very bright,” the attorney said. “His best years are ahead.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.