Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet

A huge wildfire burning south of Las Vegas crossed into Nevada from California on Sunday, with the sky across the valley turning into a soupy haze and the smell of smoke becoming more apparent as the flames were about a dozen miles from Searchlight.

“There’s a large fire down there in the Mojave Preserve and the wind is carrying the smoke up here,” said Brian Planz, a meteorologist with the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The 70,000-acre York fire, which is raging in the Mojave National Preserve in California and growing with the help of high winds and dry conditions, made its way into Clark County near Searchlight on Sunday afternoon.

“The York Fire has crossed over into the state of Nevada,” a tweet from the Mojave National Preserve said just before 4 p.m. Sunday. “The fire communication team is working closely with Clark County to provide timely and accurate information to the public.”

Searchlight, with a population of about 445, is roughly 12 miles from the California state line. The fire is also several miles from the small community of Nipton in California.

As of Sunday afternoon there were no evacuation orders in place. The fire itself was hard to predict in terms of how long it would burn and how big it would grow, according to a National Park Service spokesperson.

“We are at the mercy, right now, of the weather,” said Stephanie Bishop, a public information officer for the park service.

Bishop said that thunderstorms expected Sunday had yet to pan out. Instead, there was more wind.

Bishop also said it was difficult to ascertain what threat the fire could potentially pose to populated areas like Searchlight or Nipton. Asked if the fire could potentially pose a threat to the Las Vegas Valley, Bishop said that any fire is difficult to predict, but as of Sunday afternoon she didn’t see a threat to Las Vegas.

The haze and smell of smoke evident Sunday was also visible Saturday in parts of the valley, as the Clark County Division of Air Quality noted a moderate air quality reading in parts of Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City.

The fire, which spanned 30,000 acres on Saturday, had grown to 70,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

The Clark County Fire Department was stationing a mobile command near the Nevada-California state line and is providing resources to combat the blaze, which began in the preserve around noon on Friday near Caruthers Canyon, the county said in a statement.

In an update posted Sunday afternoon on InciWeb, an incident information management system, the National Park Service said the fire was 0 percent contained and fire crews had seen 20-foot flames in some areas of the park as the weather spurred the fire’s growth.

“The focus today is on containment and suppression efforts, this is critical to limit the fire’s spread,” the update read. “The continued use of aircraft will be for fire retardant drops, and water drops to try and assist in slowing down the fire’s progression and allow the ground crews the ability to create containment lines.”

High winds were again fanning the fire’s flames on Sunday, after Saturday’s gusty conditions also created “extremely challenging” firefighting conditions.

Sunday was more of the same, “as winds have begun to pick up and are starting to exacerbate the fire’s behavior,” a 2 p.m. update from the park service said, with winds from the south pushing the fire north.

About 190 firefighters were battling the blaze, Bishop said. Its cause was undetermined as of Sunday afternoon.

The fire was also causing road closures.

The Nevada State Police announced in a tweet just before 3 p.m. that U.S. 95 and State Route 164 were closed in Searchlight because of the hazardous driving conditions caused by the fire. Police said it wasn’t known how long the closure would be in effect.

The Nevada Department of Transportation also said in a tweet that, as of 2:40 p.m. Sunday, State Route 164 was closed in both directions from the Nevada-California state line to U.S. 95 in Searchlight.

The park service also advised people in the area to stay updated on official information and follow safety instructions from local authorities.

