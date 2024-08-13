Evacuation orders lifted near Washoe County fire

The Gold Ranch Fire has reached 674 acres, and evacuation warnings were in place Monday afternoon in Verdi.

The Colorado River may need your help this week with its insect problem

More I-15 travel options needed in wake of fire fiasco, Buttigieg says

Firefighters work to contain the Gold Ranch Fire, burning near the town of Verdi in Washoe County. (Reno Fire Department)

Firefighters work to contain the Gold Ranch Fire, burning near the town of Verdi in Washoe County. (Reno Fire Department)

Firefighters work to contain the Gold Ranch Fire, burning near the town of Verdi in Washoe County. (Reno Fire Department)

Firefighters work to contain the Gold Ranch Fire, burning near the town of Verdi in Washoe County. (Reno Fire Department)

A growing and mostly untamed wildfire that broke out due to a car fire Sunday was threatening at least 150 homes outside of Verdi, a small town northwest of Reno in Washoe County.

Known as the Gold Ranch Fire, it’s burning 674 acres and was 8 percent contained as of around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also granted emergency funding to fight the fire.

Officers arrested Andrew Bernhard Nick late Sunday in connection with a suspected DUI that ended with his his 2020 Alfa Romero on fire near Interstate 80, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a release. He was later booked at the Washoe County Jail and has an arraignment set for Aug. 26. The investigation is ongoing.

Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a statement on X that his office is monitoring the situation and that he’s “grateful for (Nevada’s) collaborative approach” that includes multiple firefighting departments.

Washoe County lifted its evacuation orders Tuesday for those living near Interstate 80 on the Nevada-California border, but said firefighting is ongoing and that all non-residents will still be turned away from the area.

NV Energy shut off lines near the fire Sunday to avoid boosting the wildfire, leaving 6,300 people in the area without power. The utility said on X Monday around 6:30 p.m. that it was able to restore power to 4,500 of those customers.

Air quality in the Reno area dipped into the unhealthy range on Monday, and National Weather Service officials issued a red flag warning for western Nevada and northeastern California, warning of the potential for further fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X. Staff writer Peter Breen contributed to this report.