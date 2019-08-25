Evacuations lifted at fire along Nevada-California border

It broke out Saturday in California’s Lassen County and quickly spread across the state line.

In this Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo, a crew from PAR Electrical Contractors prepares to change out a utility pole as PG&E worked to restore power in the Bear Mountain Road area, one day after the 600-acre Mountain Fire started northeast of Redding, Calif. Evacuations and road closures have been lifted in some areas and it's not immediately clear how many people remain affected. The cause is under investigation. (Michael Chapman/Record Searchlight via AP)

Firefighters from the Marin County Fire Department put out hot spots Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, a day after the Mountain Fire burned near Redding, Calif. Firefighters gained ground against a Northern California wildfire Friday where damage assessments showed three homes and four outbuildings were destroyed in the region, which is still dealing with the aftermath of a deadly and destructive blaze last year. Containment of the 600-acre (243-hectare) blaze in a rural area north of the city of Redding increased to 40%, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.(Mike Chapman/The Record Searchlight via AP)

Steve Hiscock and daughter Emalee load their gelding Boo at the Redding Rodeo Grounds on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, to return to their home near Redding, Calif. The Hiscocks had to evacuate their animals Thursday due to the Mountain Fire and their five horses spent the night in the rodeo corrals. Firefighters gained ground against a Northern California wildfire Friday where damage assessments showed three homes and four outbuildings were destroyed in the region, which is still dealing with the aftermath of a deadly and destructive blaze last year. Containment of the 600-acre (243-hectare) blaze in a rural area north of the city of Redding increased to 40%, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. (Mike Chapman/The Record Searchlight via AP)

RENO — Authorities say a fast moving wildfire on rural land along the California-Nevada border burned one home before crews were able to slow its spread.

Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says the blaze about 25 miles north of Reno was 50% contained Sunday morning.

It broke out Saturday in California’s Lassen County and quickly spread across the state line. Flames have charred 3.8 square miles of dry brush.

Residents in the small Rancho Haven community were evacuated but residents were allowed back in on Sunday.

Meanwhile authorities lifted all evacuations after a Northern California wildfire destroyed seven homes and damaged five others.

Officials said the blaze in rural Shasta County near Redding was 80% contained Sunday.

The 600-acre blaze hasn’t grown since Thursday.