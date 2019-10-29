Ex-Nevada Test Site workers honored on Cold War Patriots Day – PHOTOS

Former Nevada Test Site workers who died in 2019 year were honored Monday at the 11th Annual Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas.

Cold War Patriots honor those who served at the Nevada Test Site (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Nevada Test Site workers, Charles Stetson, 55, left, and Art Goldberger, both of Las Vegas, light a candle in honor of fellow test site workers who passed during the last year at the Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Nevada Test Site workers, from left, Robert McClone, 85, John Haslam, 77 and Cle Threats, 73, all of Las Vegas, recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Nevada Test Site workers and their spouses, from left, Sidney Baker, Carol Baker, of Brookside, Utah, Raymond Preston, Sherrel Preston, of Las Vegas, Eva Lopez, Frank Lopez, of Las Vegas, and George "Rabbit" Jones, of Las Vegas, during the Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

George "Rabbit" Jones, 70, of Las Vegas stands for the Nellis Air Force Base Color Guard during the Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Jones worked at the Nevada Test Site 1974-1993 as a senior electric technician. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Donald Miller, 79, of Las Vegas signs a banner during the Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Miller worked at the Nevada Test Site from 1984-1996 as a cement mason. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Steve Radley, 73, of Pahrump signs a banner during the Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Radley worked at the Nevada Test Site 1969-1985 doing a variety of jobs from being a mechanic to crane operator. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The names of 94 veterans and civilians who died since last year’s ceremony were read, and candles were lighted in their honor.

Held at 10 sites across the country, the was organized by the Cold War Patriots, a community resource organization that advocates for nuclear weapons and uranium worker benefits.

The Nevada Test Site, where full-scale nuclear weapons tests were conducted from 1951 to 1992, is now called the Nevada National Security Site.