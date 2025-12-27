Experts share stories from Las Vegas area estate sales and tips for shoppers

Two local estate sale company owners provide insights about the state of the market, their stories and tips for shoppers.

Billie Smith, owner of Wild Bill's Estate Treasures, stands for a portrait at one of his job sites in Henderson Dec. 18, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Billie Smith, owner of Wild Bill's Estate Treasures, stands for a portrait at one of his job sites in Henderson Dec. 18, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Billie Smith, owner of Wild Bill's Estate Treasures, stands for a portrait at one of his job sites in Henderson Dec. 18, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Billie Smith, owner of Wild Bill's Estate Treasures, stands for a portrait at one of his job sites in Henderson Dec. 18, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Billie Smith, owner of Wild Bill's Estate Treasures, stands for a portrait at one of his job sites in Henderson Dec. 18, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Billie Smith, owner of Wild Bill's Estate Treasures, stands for a portrait at one of his job sites in Henderson Dec. 18, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Billie Smith, owner of Wild Bill's Estate Treasures, stands for a portrait at one of his job sites in Henderson Dec. 18, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Billie Smith, owner of Wild Bill's Estate Treasures, stands for a portrait at one of his job sites in Henderson Dec. 18, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Some people in Las Vegas get up early on the weekends to go to other people’s houses and comb through their possessions, looking to score a bargain, find an interesting vintage piece or discover items they can resell for profit.

These are estate sale shoppers, participants in an industry that’s sustainable and allows for the acquisition of cheap treasures because estate sales require a house to be emptied in a finite period of time.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal spoke with two local estate sale company owners about the state of the market, their stories and tips for shoppers.

Natasha Pace, owner of Silver Lining Estate Sales since 2015, works on a commission basis and typically conducts two in-person estate sales a month, as well as online auctions.

Pace said the estate sale market in Las Vegas is constantly evolving. Currently, she said, vintage items from the 1950s and 60s seem to be scarcer and in high demand. She said she has also seen the customer base change: there are more Millennial and Gen Z shoppers now.

“They’re just so into it,” said Pace, “and they’re so appreciative of anything that’s detailed, anything that’s old.”

She is also dealing with more estate sales at Baby Boomers’ homes, she said.

Billie Smith of Wild Bill’s Estate Treasures said there seems to be more competition for estate sales now.

He specializes in hoarder houses, he said, and thinks interest in estate sales is decreasing.

“Us old people are dying and kids don’t collect anything,” said Smith, who is 65. The young people he sees are resellers, not collectors, he said.

He added that he perceives the market is being flooded, decreasing the value of collections.

But he tells customers not to throw items away, because estate sale patrons will buy anything and some seek out cheap household products.

“I can sell a half bottle of Windex,” Smith said. “I can sell a half box of powder Tide detergent. I can sell a half a can of Lysol.”

Pace said she has sold a 600 pound anvil, artwork by Picasso, taxidermy and false teeth.

Smith said he once sold a shrunken head that he is “95 percent sure” was real and a program for the premiere of Snow White signed by Walt Disney that garnered $15,000 on Ebay.

“I’ve held a lot of history in my hand,” he said.

Pace said she’s learned to never judge a neighborhood or house until she goes inside. She’s turned down mansions that didn’t have enough sellable items and found “gold mine” items in trailer parks.

“I’m so happy when I see some of the really great stuff go to a good home,” said Pace. “I’m like, ‘This person loves it. They’re not going to resell it.’”

Pace said she sees repeat customers, a mix of resellers and collectors. Her leads for people who want estate sales held come from real estate agents, attorneys and word of mouth, she said. Google and Yelp help too.

“It’s just the best way to shop,” said Pace. “It’s so sustainable,” and a sale is like a department store with clothes, furniture, kitchen items, collectibles and books.

Tips for estate sale shopping:

— “If there’s something you truly love, get there early,” said Pace. There’s usually a line at sales and estate sale operators need to place limits on the number of people in a house at a given time.

— For bargaining: Pace said being respectful is key. “You wouldn’t believe how far niceness goes,” she said. Smith said he won’t “dicker” on his Thursday and Friday sale days, but does 25 percent off on Saturday and 50 percent off on Sunday. Unless an item is silver or gold, he said he usually accepts a reasonable offer.

— Check the condition of a piece, said Smith. The better the condition, the more value the item has.

— “When you go into an estate sale and see a pile of broken watches, look through them,” said Smith. A watch may be valuable if it has a gold case. He also suggests bringing a magnet to test jewelry. It may be worth money if it doesn’t stick, he said.

— Educate yourself if you plan to specialize in buying something, Smith said. Grandfather clocks, for instance, have decreased in value. “Clocks that used to be worth $1,000 at an estate sale are now only worth $300 and in some cases you’re going to get them for $100,” he said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.