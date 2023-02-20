59°F
Local Nevada

FAA investigating small plane crash in Cal-Nev-Ari

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2023 - 4:50 pm
 
Updated February 19, 2023 - 4:58 pm
A sign is shown Wednesday, July 7, 2010, in Cal-Nev-Ari, about 70 miles south of Las Vegas on U ...
A sign is shown Wednesday, July 7, 2010, in Cal-Nev-Ari, about 70 miles south of Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 95. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash that occurred about 11 a.m. Sunday in the tiny outpost of Cal-Nev-Ari, approximately 70 miles south of Las Vegas.

According to the FAA, the aircraft was a single-engine Glasair Sportsman GS2. The agency said the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash. The pilot’s condition is not known at this time.

The FAA is expected to post a preliminary report on the crash soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

