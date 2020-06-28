Fast-growing fire north of Reno burns 1,500 acres

A fast-growing fire raging just north of Reno on Saturday night has burned multiple buildings and forced evacuations near the University of Nevada, Reno, according to fire officials.

A firefighter hoses down an area in Reno in October 2016. (Mike Higdon/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue called for evacuations in the area from Hoge Road south to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, which is located just west of the university campus.

Fire officials called for evacuations in the north valley areas threatened by the fire earlier Saturday afternoon, and shut down several roads as the 250 fire personnel continued to battle the wildfire.

The blaze was sparked by a vehicle fire on Peavine Mountain, located just northwest of Reno, late Friday night, according to Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue.

The fire grew quickly Saturday evening as strong winds blew through the area. The fire department said just before 4 p.m. that it was approximately 650 acres. By 6:20 p.m., the fire had grown to 1,500 acres.

High winds are expected to continue through the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for Northwestern Nevada for Saturday and Sunday.

The department also said earlier in the afternoon that a drone had delayed fire crews from attacking the blaze from the air.

⚠️A Drone has delayed aerial attack on #PoeVilleFire. — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) June 28, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

