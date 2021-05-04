Fatal crash closes Nevada highway near Tonopah
Highway traffic is shut down in both directions between Tonopah and Mina as Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a fatal crash, incident logs show.
The wreck happened at 8:23 p.m. near Esmeralda County mile marker 34 on the combined U.S. Highway 95/U.S. Highway 6, according to a Highway Patrol incident log.
Headed north from Las Vegas, U.S. 95 combines with U.S. Highway 6 west of Tonopah and remains merged until the Coaldale ghost town. At that point, U.S. 6 continues west and U.S. 95 splits north toward Mina.
The section of the combined highway where the crash occurred remained closed to all traffic as of 9:45 p.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
Further information about the circumstances of the crash was not immediately available Monday evening.
