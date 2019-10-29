Fatal crash closes northbound US 95 northwest of Las Vegas

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a Nevada Department of Transportation truck on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

One person was killed in a crash on northbound U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

One person was killed in a crash on northbound U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

One person was killed in a crash on northbound U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a Nevada Department of Transportation truck on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to northbound U.S. 95 near the Snow Mountain exit at 12:18 p.m. Spokesman Jason Buratczuk said an NDOT truck was driving slowly on the left shoulder during freeway maintenance when it was hit from behind by another vehicle.

The driver of the NDOT truck did not suffer any injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. 95 northbound was closed as of 1:15 p.m. and traffic was being diverted on state Route 157, also known as Kyle Canyon Road. Drivers will take Route 157 to state Route 158 then to state Route 156, also known as Lee Canyon Road, to return to U.S. 95.

Buratczuk said the highway could be closed for up to four hours.

The Highway Patrol was looking to talk to anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information can contact troopers at 702-432-5084.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.