Fatal crash reported on northbound I-15 in Overton

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2020 - 9:44 pm
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Monday night northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 85 in Overton, according to the NHP Traffic Incident website.

All lanes are blocked, according to a Nevada Department of Transportation Twitter post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

