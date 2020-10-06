Fatal crash reported on northbound I-15 in Overton

All lanes are blocked, according to a Nevada Department of Transportation Twitter post.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Monday night northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 85 in Overton, according to the NHP Traffic Incident website.

*UPDATE* 05-Oct-2020 09:15 pm, Crash-incident on I-15 NB at 85MM, all lanes blocked. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) October 6, 2020

