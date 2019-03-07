Fatal crash shuts US 93 in both directions in Boulder City

A crash has closed U.S. Highway 93 in Boulder City (RTC Cameras)

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Boulder City Thursday morning.

The crash happened about 8:05 a.m. and the highway was closed in both directions at Veterans Memorial Drive and Yucca Street, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation website.

Traffic was being rerouted and motorists were advised to expect delays in the area.

No details on the crash were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.