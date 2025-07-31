86°F
Fatal crash under investigation near Mesquite

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning near Mesquite. (RTC)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2025 - 7:27 am
 
Updated July 31, 2025 - 7:55 am

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning near Mesquite.

According to authorities, all lanes were closed on Interstate 15 southbound at mile marker 106 as a result of the crash.

According to police, troopers responded at 6:49 a.m. to the crash, which occurred about 11 miles south of Mesquite.

The incident involved a passenger sedan and a commercial truck, troopers said. A man who was a passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, also a passenger in the sedan, was flown by an emergency helicopter to an area hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

Police said that traffic was being diverted off onto State Route 170 at the Exit 112 off-ramp to exit back toward Mesquite.

Authorities noted that roads were expected to be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

No further information was immediately available.

