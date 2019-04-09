Fatal truck crash closes US 93 and I-11 near Boulder City

A fatal head-on collision involving a UPS tractor-trailer and another vehicle has closed U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 11 near Boulder City Tuesday morning.
The Hoover Dam bypass is closed in both directions.
The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command tweeted about the collision about 4 a.m.
#TrafficAlert Fatal head on collision involving two tractor trailers on US93 / I-11. Roadway closed in both directions. PIO enroute. #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSoComm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 9, 2019
The crash also caused a large diesel fuel spill. The road closure is expected to last for several hours, the Highway Patrol said in a tweet. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Review-Journal staff-writer Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.
#update US93 SB/NB at I-11 will be closed with no estimated time frame for when it may reopen. There is a large diesel fuel spill as well as debris that must be cleaned up. This road closure will impact traffic for hours, use alternate routes. #buckleup #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/7pIzyDWQWc
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 9, 2019