Fatal truck crash closes US 93 and I-11 near Boulder City

A UPS tractor-trailer sustained severe damage in a head-on crash with another vehicle on the Hoover Dam bypass on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A UPS tractor-trailer sustained severe damage in a head-on crash with another vehicle near the Hoover Dam bypass on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Debris lies on the roadway from a head-on crash between two vehicles near the Hoover Dam bypass, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A fatal crash has closed Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 93 near Boulder City in both directions, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

A fatal head-on collision involving a UPS tractor-trailer and another vehicle has closed U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 11 near Boulder City Tuesday morning.

The Hoover Dam bypass is closed in both directions.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command tweeted about the collision about 4 a.m.

#TrafficAlert Fatal head on collision involving two tractor trailers on US93 / I-11. Roadway closed in both directions. PIO enroute. #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 9, 2019

The crash also caused a large diesel fuel spill. The road closure is expected to last for several hours, the Highway Patrol said in a tweet. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

