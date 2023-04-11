88°F
Local Nevada

Feds spell out options to drastically cut Colorado River water use

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2023 - 10:04 am
 
Updated April 11, 2023 - 12:05 pm
A variety of flowers bloom above the Colorado River near the Willow Beach access road on March ...
A variety of flowers bloom above the Colorado River near the Willow Beach access road on March 27, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The federal government presented options Tuesday for how it could drastically cut water use along the Colorado River — reductions aimed at keeping Lake Mead and Lake Powell from crashing in the coming years.

Last summer, Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton told a U.S. Senate committee that the seven states that rely upon the Colorado River water to supply water to 40 million people in the Southwest would need to cut back on their use by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet per year to prevent the river’s two major reservoirs from dropping to points that would threaten hydropower generation and water delivery capabilities.

Touton said at the time that the federal government would take unilateral action to protect the river system if needed. But even that threat was not enough to bring the seven states to an agreement over how to divvy up the cuts by a deadline set by the Bureau of Reclamation.

In October, the Department of Interior started the process of revising the rules that govern the river and its dams, a move that would allow the Bureau of Reclamation to take unilateral action if states still couldn’t come up with a plan or if the states’ plan fell short of the government’s target.

The negotiations between the states have been ongoing. In January, the states submitted competing proposals to Reclamation, with California on one side and the other six states that pull from the river on the other.

This year’s snowpack in the Upper Colorado River Basin is one of the largest in nearly three decades, and forecasters expect snowmelt into Lake Powell this spring and summer to be the highest since 2011.

But even with those promising forecasts for this year, the outlook for the river and its two major reservoirs remains grim, showing that even one great snow year won’t be nearly enough to offset two-plus decades of drought and chronic overuse along the river.

Lake Mead sits at just over one-quarter full, and its water levels have fallen nearly 50 feet since the start of 2020. The reservoir that provides Las Vegas with 90 percent of its water is expected to fall another 27 feet by the end of 2024, according to the latest projections from the Bureau of Reclamation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

