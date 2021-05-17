Feds to decide on whether rare Nevada wildflower warrants protection

Under an agreement between conservationists and a federal agency, a finding must be issued by the end of the month.

In this June 1, 2019, file photo, provided by the Center for Biological Diversity shows Tiehm's buckwheat blooming at Rhyolite Ridge in the Silver Peak Range of Western Nevada. (Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP, File)

Conservationists and federal officials reached an agreement Monday that requires the government to determine by the end of the month whether a rare Nevada wildflower deserves federal protection.

The agreement, announced by the Center for Biological Diversity, stems from a lawsuit the center filed last year seeking protection for Tiehm’s buckwheat under the Endangered Species Act. The wildflower is known to grow only on 10 acres in Esmeralda County.

A federal judge ruled recently that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must make a decision on whether to protect the plant, the center said.

“Tiehm’s buckwheat is staring down the barrel of extinction,” the center’s Nevada state director, Patrick Donnelly, said in a statement. “The lifesaving protections of the Endangered Species Act are critical to keep this wildflower from being wiped out by a proposed mine.”

The mining company behind the proposal, Ioneer Ltd., has said it has a plan to protect the rare plant.

Under the agreement, the Fish and Wildlife Service must issue by May 31 a 12-month finding on whether protection of the plant is warranted. If warranted, additional regulatory processes would need to occur before protection could be finalized.

Last year, conservationists found an estimated 40 percent of the plant’s population destroyed. Fish and Wildlife officials announced in December that the damage was caused by animals.

Regardless of the cause of the destruction, Donnelly said, the plant still needs federal protection.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.