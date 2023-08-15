Feds to ease Colorado River cuts for 2024

Despite a wet winter that swelled the Colorado River’s reservoirs this year, Lake Mead will head into 2024 under a federal water shortage for a third consecutive year.

The Fortification Hill area catches the late-day light above the receding Lake Mead shoreline on March 6, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Colorado River leaves Lake Powell at Glen Canyon Dam on April 18, 2023, in Page, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The rising water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell in recent months from that strong winter snowmelt, though, mean that cuts to Nevada, Arizona and Mexico in 2024 will be eased slightly from this year’s reductions.

The announcement is based on water level projections released Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a report which shows Lake Mead ending 2023 more than 20 feet higher than where the lake’s surface sat in early January.

The slight easing of the water cuts follows a winter season that brought a welcome reprieve to the Colorado River, which provides water to 40 million people across seven states and Mexico. But experts believe the relief will only offer a temporary buffer for the river system that has been taxed by decades of chronic overuse by cities and farmers combined with decades of drought that have led to a significant drop in the Colorado River’s annual flows.

“The above-average precipitation this year was a welcome relief, and coupled with our hard work for system conservation, we have the time to focus on the long-term sustainability solutions needed in the Colorado River Basin. However, Lake Powell and Lake Mead – the two largest reservoirs in the United States and the two largest storage units in the Colorado River system – remain at historically low levels,” Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said in a statement. “As we experience a warmer, drier west due to a prolonged drought, accelerated by climate change, Reclamation is committed to leading inclusive and transparent efforts to develop the next-generation framework for managing the river system.”

The federal government made its first ever water shortage declaration for the Colorado River in 2021 that required sizable allocation cuts for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico for 2022, and those reductions grew the following year as Lake Mead hit historic lows as the drought worsened.

Tuesday’s announcement will take the lower basin states and Mexico back to the same cuts announced in 2021, or a “Tier 1” shortage.

The cuts are determined through prior drought agreements between the seven Colorado River basin states and Mexico. Arizona has borne the brunt of those cuts under the agreements, while California has not been required to take any mandatory reductions to its 4.4 million-acre-foot allocation.

What it means for Nevada

The easing of the cuts means Nevada will have 279,000 acre-feet of water available from the river in 2024, or about 7 percent less than what the state normally receives. That’s 4,000 acre-feet more than the state’s allocation this year under the more aggressive shortage tier.

Under normal conditions Nevada receives 300,000 acre-feet of water from the Colorado River, which provides roughly 90 percent of the water for Southern Nevada. An acre-foot of water is enough to supply two to three homes for a year.

But Nevada hasn’t come close to using its full Colorado River allocation in years — even with the recent cuts.

Southern Nevada recycles nearly all of the water used indoors, which allows the state to receive return flow credits for each gallon of treated wastewater returned to Lake Mead and stretch its small share of the river.

The Las Vegas Valley also has been aggressive in water conservation measures over the last two decades, including incentivizing residents and businesses to tear out thirsty grass, banning the installation of new commercial evaporative coolers, and putting limits on the size of new pools.

Nevada in 2022 consumed just 223,000 acre-feet of water, and this year, the region is on pace to consume less than 200,000 acre-feet.

Lake Mead levels still low

While the slight easing of the cuts will provide some relief to farmers and cities in the Southwest, the longer term outlook for Lake Mead and the Colorado River remains challenging.

This past winter raised Lake Mead’s level for the first time in years, but the reservoir east of Las Vegas still sits at just 33 percent full as of Monday, according to the Bureau of Reclamation’s latest data. The combined storage for Lake Mead and Lake Powell is currently just 36 percent.

The three states that make up the lower Colorado River basin — Nevada, California and Arizona — announced an agreement in May to voluntarily reduce their collective use from the river by 3 million acre-feet through 2026, a plan fueled by $1.2 billion in funds from the federal government.

That plan, which is being evaluated by the federal government, would require California to cut its use by an average of 400,000 acre-feet per year, or about 9 percent of the state’s annual allocation.

Nevada, meanwhile, would commit to leaving 285,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Mead over the four-year period, starting with 75,000 acre-feet this year.

Tuesday also marks a key deadline for the public and agencies to submit comments as to how they believe the Colorado River and its reservoirs should be managed after 2026, when the current operating guidelines expire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com