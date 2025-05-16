63°F
Local Nevada

Female body found near Interstate 15 in Arizona; ID unknown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2025 - 5:30 am
 

Investigators are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the body of a female found in northwestern Arizona.

Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded after the body was found at the bottom of an estimated 80-foot cliff in the Beaver Dam area on May 9, according to a Thursday post on Facebook from the sheriff’s office.

The body was found about four miles from the TA Express Travel Center along Interstate 15, the post said. Beaver Dam is about 90 miles from Las Vegas, or about 11 miles from Mesquite.

The female had black, matted shoulder-length hair, but there was “limited physical description information due to the decomposition of the body,” the post said.

“The female appeared to have fallen off the top of the cliff and had been in this location for several weeks,” the post said.

The cause of death was also still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Facebook post, the female was “wearing and/or in possession of” the following: gray, size medium sweatpants; a black Vegas Golden Knights knit cap; white and blue, size 10 Nautica tennis shows with no laces; black, size large Twisted Soul sweatpants; a red, long-sleeved, size large Adidas shirt with “Southern Utah Basketball” on it; and a black, size extra large H&M T-shirt, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 928-753-2141 and reference DR #25-016678.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com

