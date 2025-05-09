Fire breaks out at solar field near Boulder City
Firefighters battled a blaze at a solar field near Boulder City, officials said.
A fire broke out Thursday at a solar field near Boulder City, according to an email from the Boulder City Fire Department.
Fire Chief Greg Chesser said in the email that a fire was reported by 911 callers at a solar field near U.S. Highway 95 south of Boulder City around 4 p.m.
“On arrival, we found a solar panel electrical inverter fully involved,” Chesser said. “Once the system was de-energized, we quickly extinguished the fire.”
Chesser said the fire was inside the Techren Solar field, a series of solar projects that uses power to serve NV Energy customers.
The Henderson Fire Department also responded to the blaze, officials said. As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters were still at the scene, Chesser said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.