Fire, containment increase on York fire amid monsoons

A vehicle drives down Nipton Road, as rain falls over the York Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Nipton, Calif. A brief but heavy downpour helped firefighters battling a massive blaze in California and Nevada, but meteorologists warned of the potential for sudden and erratic wind shifts that could endanger crews. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

Fire crews have expanded containment on more of the growing York Fire Wednesday morning.

The fire started in the Mojave National Preserve Friday and threatened border towns in Nevada and California. Orange skies and air quality concerns plagued the Las Vegas valley through Monday, before monsoonal rain clouds replaced the smoke in the sky.

In an update posted Wednesday morning, federal authorities said the fire had spread to more than 82,000 acres, but overnight, firefighters had reached 30 percent containment.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service included the fire region in the area expected to get an inch of rain from thunderstorms moving through the southwest.

Authorities said Tuesday that 15 minutes of monsoonal rain had aided in their fire fighting.

The Mojave National Preserve was under a flash floor warning Tuesday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the weather service, but meteorologist Brian Planz said they had not calculated how much rain was recorded in the area.

“Parts of it definitely did get some rain,” he said.

