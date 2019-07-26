98°F
Fire crews fighting 3,600-acre blaze near Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2019 - 10:38 am
 

Two hand crews and four aircraft are being used to fight a 3,600-acre fire near the eastern part of Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Bonelli Peak Fire, 15 miles southeast of Echo Bay, was reported to the Bureau of Land Management about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire is burning primarily on BLM-managed land with about 50 acres being Lake Mead National Recreation Area property.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, no structures were threatened and all roads were open, according to a BLM news release.

Visitors to Lake Mead may see smoke and fire operations in the Virgin Basin and Overton Arm.

Airplanes and helicopters are using Lake Mead just south of Echo Bay to fill buckets with water.

Aviation crews may be using the Echo Bay airstrip.

A temporary flight restriction has been placed over the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.

