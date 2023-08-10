Fire northwest of Las Vegas grows to 35 acres

The Stirling Fire grew 20 acres since it began Wednesday as firefighting crews struggle to access the area with rough roads.

The Stirling Fire burns near Indian Springs on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The fire consumed 20 additional acres since it began Wednesday. (U.S. Forest Service)

A wildfire near Mount Stirling in the Spring Mountains that erupted Wednesday grew to 35 acres on Thursday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire, which is burning sage brush and pinyon juniper trees, is believed to be caused by lightning.

BLM said fire crews have had difficulty accessing the area due to rough roads, but fire behavior is moderate, and no closures are currently in place.

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which overlaps with the Spring Mountains, said in a post that the fire was mainly being fought by air.

Smokejumpers are on scene to assist firefighting as group crews work their way through the terrain, BLM said.

