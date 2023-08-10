88°F
Local Nevada

Fire northwest of Las Vegas grows to 35 acres

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2023 - 12:45 pm
 
Updated August 10, 2023 - 12:48 pm
The Stirling Fire burns near Indian Springs on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The fire consumed 20 ad ...
The Stirling Fire burns near Indian Springs on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The fire consumed 20 additional acres since it began Wednesday. (U.S. Forest Service)
A wildfire near Mount Stirling in the Spring Mountains that erupted Wednesday grew to 35 acres on Thursday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire, which is burning sage brush and pinyon juniper trees, is believed to be caused by lightning.

BLM said fire crews have had difficulty accessing the area due to rough roads, but fire behavior is moderate, and no closures are currently in place.

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which overlaps with the Spring Mountains, said in a post that the fire was mainly being fought by air.

Smokejumpers are on scene to assist firefighting as group crews work their way through the terrain, BLM said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

