Fire officials reveal origin of Mount Charleston fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2021 - 11:50 am
 
Updated September 20, 2021 - 12:24 pm
An aerial view of the Mount Charleston Lodge which was destroyed early morning fire on Friday, ...
An aerial view of the Mount Charleston Lodge which was destroyed early morning fire on Friday, September 17, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
The Clark County firefighters investigate the cause of a fire that damaged Mount Charleston Lod ...
The Clark County firefighters investigate the cause of a fire that damaged Mount Charleston Lodge, on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Clark County firefighters investigate the cause of a fire that damaged Mount Charleston Lod ...
The Clark County firefighters investigate the cause of a fire that damaged Mount Charleston Lodge, on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Firefighters battle a blaze at Mount Charleston Lodge on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Firefighters battle a blaze at Mount Charleston Lodge on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A fire that burned the Mount Charleston Lodge to the ground Friday is considered an accidental fire that started in a storage area underneath a deck, authorities said Monday.

“It wasn’t suspicious,” said Larry Haydu, assistant Clark County fire chief. “I’m sure it’s going to be determined to be an accidental fire.”

The Clark County Fire Department first received reports of the fire at 4:45 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the historic building and community gathering place was engulfed in flames. A quick response and attack by firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby cabins or the surrounding pine tree forest.

The fire department said at the scene Friday it was believed the fire started in the general vicinity of lodge’s dining area. But Haydu said Monday morning that the fire’s origins were traced to “below the outside deck in a storage room.”

“There was a large outside deck, and even I didn’t realize there were storage rooms under there,” Haydu said. “Apparently it started in one of those storage rooms, burned up through the deck. Then once it got through the deck it started lapping into the dining room. When we first arrived that corner of the dining room, northwest corner, was pretty heavily involved in fire.”

Haydu declined to speculate on what specifically started the fire.

“Investigators could tell where the start of the fire was, but they couldn’t determine a cause within 100 percent certainality,” Haydu said. “So they left it as undetermined.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

