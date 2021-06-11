72°F
Fire west of Las Vegas scorches 1,500 acres

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2021 - 6:27 pm
 
Updated June 10, 2021 - 11:15 pm
Large clouds of smoke created by a 200-300 acre fire near Sandy Valley Road and Highway 160 pass over the Strip on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A fire on Potosi Mountain is seen from Sahara Avenue near I-15 in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Large clouds of smoke created by a 200-300 acre fire near Sandy Valley Road and Highway 160 pass over the Strip on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A plume of smoke rises from the Mount Potosi area. (Nye County via Twitter)
A plume of smoke rises from the Mount Potosi area. (Nye County via Twitter)

A fire on Potosi Mountain about 20 miles west of Las Vegas had burned about 1,500 acres as of Thursday night.

Clark County and Mountain Springs fire departments were called around 1 p.m. to the fire burning near state Route 160 and Sandy Valley Road, according to a statement from the Clark County Fire Department.

By 11 p.m., the National Interagency Coordination Center reported the fire had grown to 1,500 acres.

A tweet from Nye County showed the fire burning on the side of Potosi Mountain.

Nearby campers were evacuated from the area, but firefighters said no structures were in danger.

The Bureau of Land Management said in a tweet that the fire was human caused.

Officials said the fire was zero percent contained.

Last July, a lightning-caused wildfire in the area of Potosi Mountain burned thousands of acres.

In 2017, another blaze burned hundreds of acres in the same area.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

