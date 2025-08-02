105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Firefighters battle blazes in northern Nevada

The Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit building a fire, campfire, or stove fire except by permi ...
The Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit building a fire, campfire, or stove fire except by permit or when in a developed fee campground or picnic area. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Manuel Ruiz, arrested in connection with the livestreamed killing of two people in front of the ...
Prosecutors to seek death for suspect in fatal Las Vegas Strip shooting
Both defendants accused in death of Reba the bulldog plead guilty
An exterior view of the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada congressman says he was denied entry to ICE center
A screenshot from a monitoring video on July 14 shows pupfish and conditions before the earthqu ...
Delicate Devils Hole pupfish rattled by Russian tsunami-earthquake
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2025 - 2:03 pm
 
Updated August 2, 2025 - 2:04 pm

Multiple fires — including one that had burned about 10,000 acres as of Saturday afternoon — continue to burn in a remote area in northern Nevada, according to federal officials.

In a Saturday news release from the Bureau of Land Management, several fires continued to rage in “rugged terrain across public lands” and other areas near Midas, an unincorporated town in Elko County.

The biggest of the blazes, the agency said, is the Snowstorm fire, which had burned about 10,000 acres as of early Saturday. Another fire had burned over 3,100 acres.

The agency noted that containment was ongoing in the news release, which was issued early Saturday afternoon.

No evacuations had been issued as of about noon on Saturday, the agency said, and no structures had been lost. Firefighters were said to be “actively protecting the town of Midas.”

The public has been urged to avoid the general area of the fires.

Dry conditions were expected to continue across northeastern Nevada on Saturday. Aircraft were being used to battle the fires.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police respond to a shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., Monday, July 28, 20 ...
Gunman who killed 3 at Reno casino dies
The Associated Press

The shooter, a 26-year-old Reno resident, died in the overnight hours, police announced.

MORE STORIES