Firefighters battle blazes in northern Nevada

Firefighters on Saturday worked to protect the town of Midas, an unincorporated community in Elko County.

Multiple fires — including one that had burned about 10,000 acres as of Saturday afternoon — continue to burn in a remote area in northern Nevada, according to federal officials.

In a Saturday news release from the Bureau of Land Management, several fires continued to rage in “rugged terrain across public lands” and other areas near Midas, an unincorporated town in Elko County.

The biggest of the blazes, the agency said, is the Snowstorm fire, which had burned about 10,000 acres as of early Saturday. Another fire had burned over 3,100 acres.

The agency noted that containment was ongoing in the news release, which was issued early Saturday afternoon.

No evacuations had been issued as of about noon on Saturday, the agency said, and no structures had been lost. Firefighters were said to be “actively protecting the town of Midas.”

The public has been urged to avoid the general area of the fires.

Dry conditions were expected to continue across northeastern Nevada on Saturday. Aircraft were being used to battle the fires.

