Firefighters battle multiple blazes in Northern Nevada

RENO — A fire official says about 250 firefighters beat back flames and prevented a fast-growing wildfire from damaging homes overnight near a rural northern Nevada town along the Truckee River.

Truckee Meadows Fire Chief Charles Moore said Wednesday the apparently human-caused fire grew to more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) and threatened 58 homes and structures after firefighters arrived late Tuesday afternoon in the Palomino Valley near Nixon.

Air tankers and additional firefighters were arriving, along with a threat of lightning and thunderstorms.

Moore says flames got close to about a dozen homes, but only one outbuilding burned.

No injuries are reported.

A landscape fire buffer helped protect a multi-billion dollar Apple Technology Center in the Reno Technology Park east of Sparks.

The fire is one of several in northern Nevada.

Firefighters on Tuesday were battling two wildfires in difficult-to-access areas of northern Nevada where grass and sage were providing plenty of fuel.

The fires, which started Monday west of Reno, have expanded due to consistent winds that are fanning the flames. No injuries have been reported, and no homes or commercial spaces have been damaged.

The blaze that began near Golden Eagle Regional Park in Sparks has grown to about 21 square miles (54 square kilometers) and was 20 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District public information officer Erin Holland said. The fire burning up and over the hills crossed Interstate 80 near Patrick, prompting the temporary closure of the road.

Helicopters and airplanes have been dumping fire retardant and water on the flames.

The area near the fire includes several distribution centers.

Meanwhile, a wildfire in the Wadsworth area reached more than 31 square miles (80 square kilometers) overnight and continues to grow, expanding from Washoe to Churchill counties. Holland said the fire is burning in “extraordinarily” rugged terrain not near populated areas.

“Fortunately, it is kind of heading into the middle of nowhere,” she said. “That’s in our favor.”

Fire officials do not expect the two fires to merge.