Firefighters battle solar blaze in Boulder City

Workers install modules at Townsite solar facility in Boulder City in June 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2025 - 12:18 am
 

A fire that broke out at a solar facility in Boulder City on Tuesday night was expected to burn for the next four to six hours, police said in a Tuesday night update.

In a post on Instagram, the Boulder City Police Department said in a 9:20 p.m. update that Boulder City firefighters were continuing to battle the blaze.

The fire at the Townsite Solar Facility was reported south of Interstate 11 near U.S. 95 at about 7 p.m., police said in the post.

“For your safety and the safety of our firefighters, we ask that you avoid the area until further notice,” the post said.

In March, a fire broke out inside the Techren Solar field near Boulder City.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

